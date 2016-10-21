GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s soccer teams will play the first round of National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) D-I Region 24 playoffs this weekend.

The L&C men earned the No. 4 seed in Region 24 and are 13-5 this season. They will play No. 5 Southwestern Illinois College (5-12) at noon Saturday, Oct. 22, at Lewis and Clark.

A win against the Blue Storm will advance The Trailblazers to the regional semifinal set for Wednesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We played SWIC earlier this season and came up with a 3-0 win. Now we need to defeat them again to stay alive in the playoffs,” said Tim Rooney, L&C Head Soccer Coach.

The L&C women are nationally ranked at No. 14 and are 13-1-1 this season. They are the No. 2 seed and will play No. 7 Lincoln College (8-4) at noon Sunday, Oct. 23 at Lewis and Clark.

A win against the Lynx will advance The Trailblazers to a regional semifinal set for Thursday.

Photos of The Trailblazers soccer teams are available at www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/

For more information on Trailblazers athletics visit

More like this: