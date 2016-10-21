L&C soccer teams play first round of regionals this weekend
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s soccer teams will play the first round of National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) D-I Region 24 playoffs this weekend.
The L&C men earned the No. 4 seed in Region 24 and are 13-5 this season. They will play No. 5 Southwestern Illinois College (5-12) at noon Saturday, Oct. 22, at Lewis and Clark.
A win against the Blue Storm will advance The Trailblazers to the regional semifinal set for Wednesday.
“We played SWIC earlier this season and came up with a 3-0 win. Now we need to defeat them again to stay alive in the playoffs,” said Tim Rooney, L&C Head Soccer Coach.
The L&C women are nationally ranked at No. 14 and are 13-1-1 this season. They are the No. 2 seed and will play No. 7 Lincoln College (8-4) at noon Sunday, Oct. 23 at Lewis and Clark.
A win against the Lynx will advance The Trailblazers to a regional semifinal set for Thursday.
