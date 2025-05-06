GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is hosting a girls’ volleyball clinic this summer in the George C. Terry River Bend Arena on the Godfrey Campus.

The first session for 5th-8th grade students takes place June 16-18, 2025, and the second session for 9th-12th grade students takes place June 23-25. Sessions are 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. each day and will cover skills including passing, digging, setting, hitting, blocking and serving. The cost is $150 and includes a t-shirt.

"Our all-skills clinics are a great opportunity for young athletes to grow their game, build confidence, and develop a real love for volleyball,” Head Volleyball Coach Jenna Brown said. “Whether you're just starting out or looking to fine-tune your technique, we’re excited to help each player take the next step."

Register online at https://lcedu.jotform.com/250784912422154.

For more information about the clinics, contact Brown at jekbrown@lc.edu.

Learn more about L&C’s camps, clinics and leagues at https://www.lc.edu/athletics/camps-clinics/index.html.

