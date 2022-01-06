GODFREY – In an effort to help meet the demand for paralegals in the St. Louis job market, Lewis and Clark Community College will offer eight-week classes to earn a Paralegal Associate in Applied Science (AAS) degree beginning Jan. 18.

Students who qualify through L&C’s 30 and Out option, which is designed for students who have already earned an associate or bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university, can earn their paralegal degree entirely online and complete the program requirements in as little as two regular 16-week semesters.

A fast-track program has also been designed for students without an associate or bachelor’s degree. These students can take all the paralegal major courses on the front end in order to develop their paralegal skills and save the general education requirements for the end.

“The demand for paralegals is so high that employers are now hiring students prior to graduation, hosting internships and/or grooming them for future full-time employment,” Paralegal Professor Becky Gockel said. “The path we’ve created contributes to this new trend.”

According to Gockel, over 90 percent of new students who join the program find part-time or full-time employment in law offices or government entities by their second semester when they are actively looking.

For more information on this and other Paralegal program options, contact Gockel at (618) 468-4538 or bgockel@lc.edu.

To learn about other degrees offered through L&C’s 30 and Out program option, contact Academic Advisor Ann Wilson at (618) 468-5255 or anrwilson@lc.edu.

More information on College for Busy Adults can be found at https://www.lc.edu/College_for_Busy_Adults.

