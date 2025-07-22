GODFREY – L&C Recruiter Daniel Nosce received Lewis and Clark Community College’s highest honor this spring for his exceptional dedication and positive impact on the college campus.

Nosce, a friendly and familiar face at college fairs, community events, and school visits, has played a key role in connecting students with educational opportunities at L&C. Colleagues praise his enthusiasm, approachability, and relentless drive to support and uplift others.

Nosce is the newest recipient of the college’s Pantone 286 Award, named for the Pantone Color System identifier for Lewis and Clark’s “Trailblazer blue.”

“Daniel is an exceptional member of our team whose unwavering commitment exemplifies the very essence of the Trailblazer spirit,” President Ken Trzaska said. “He consistently works with integrity and purpose, ensuring the success of those around him. Daniel is not only a steadfast presence—he is a steady force that unites and supports our community.”

The award is given annually to team members who go above and beyond to serve the Trailblazer community. Nosce was honored at the 2025 State of Trailblazer Nation event in May.

“This achievement means everything,” Nosce said. “I have invested a considerable amount of my academic and professional career at L&C, dedicating a lot of time and energy. Receiving this award means that my hard work has paid off.”

Nosce, of Alton, has served Lewis and Clark for five years. He is widely known for his infectious energy, charisma, leadership, kindness and commitment and is a beloved member of the L&C family.

"Daniel participates in evening and weekend events to ensure Lewis and Clark is represented in the community," Vice President of Student Affairs Cherise Jackson said. "Whether it's attending a parade in 90-degree weather or organizing welcome week festivities, he consistently shows his dedication to our students and the community."

Jackson said Nosce is a Trailblazer at heart and continues to make an impact on the institution’s success.

One of Nosce's initiatives was the complete revamping of the L&C Student Ambassador Program. Nosce restructured the program to encourage students to take on leadership roles and embody the spirit of a Trailblazer. L&C's Student Ambassadors are active leaders on campus who represent the college through various activities, including tours, events, and community engagement.

Nosce also founded the college's annual Summerfest to emphasize the "community" in "community college." This event highlights the beautiful Godfrey Campus, its academic programs and clubs, as well as various local businesses and organizations.

One of Nosce's proudest achievements is serving as the advisor to the L&C Video Game Club, which is the largest student organization on campus. Beyond celebrating a shared passion for video games, the club completed approximately 665 hours of community volunteer work in the past year alone. Nosce said this student organization not only offers a social outlet for students, but also provides a sense of belonging, creating a support system tailored to each student's needs.

Nosce emphasized that building positive relationships among students, faculty, and staff is essential to the mission and values of L&C. He said that a community college cannot thrive without a supportive community.

To promote this, Nosce has created opportunities for academic coordinators to showcase their programs, encouraged large numbers of students to participate in campus events, and worked to strengthen relationships with faculty and staff.

"I hope my contributions to L&C inspire people to exceed their limits and unlock their full potential," Nosce said. "This includes students, staff, faculty, and the community. When students graduate, I want them to carry gratitude for L&C and the unique experiences they gained here that they couldn't find anywhere else."

Nosce is the third recipient to earn the award, following Athletic Director Cody Zippmann and the recently retired Executive Secretary to the President and Board of Trustees, Sue Keener. The Pantone 286 Award will be presented annually at the State of Trailblazer Nation event in early May.

Nosce said he is excited to see what the future brings and plans to carry on the legacy of his predecessors.

