

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College Career and Veteran Services has partnered with JC Penney at the Alton Square Mall to bring a Suit-Up and Scrub-Up event to L&C students, their spouses and their parents.

The event will take place from 4-7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, when participants will be able to shop for dress and business casual attire or scrubs at deeply discounted prices as they prepare for career fairs, internships, graduation and future job interviews and jobs. These discounts/prices are not available to the public, but L&C grads are welcome to participate.

“I am very happy that L&C is able to take advantage of this JC Penney program for college students,” said Director of L&C Career and Veteran Services Terry Lane. “Our students get help on campus with resumes, interviewing skills, etc., as they finish classes and get ready to find a job. However, many of them do not have dress clothes or business casual clothes to wear to interviews. This event will allow them to get the clothes they need at great prices. Since we have students graduating each semester, we hope to have this event each fall and spring semester going forward.”

Attendees are encouraged to enter the JC Penney store at the Salon entrance. A registration table will be set up there to welcome participants and to provide details on the event.

JCP staff will be available throughout the store to answer questions. Attendees will be given a 30 percent Suit-Up or Scrub-Up Coupon to use during the event. The coupon also applies to sale prices that may be in effect at the time of the event. At the event, shoppers will be able to determine which items are included. Scrubs are also included, although they will have to be ordered online; JCP staff will be on hand to assist with that process and apply the discount.

Participants will need to present an L&C ID to participate. Those with questions can contact Lane at tdlane@lc.edu or at (618) 468-5500.

