GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Family Health Clinic and OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center will collaborate this month to provide free diabetes education and confidential depression screenings.

The event will take place from noon-3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, at the Hardin Senior Center, 203 West Main in Hardin.

At noon, Barbara Van Walleghen, a registered nurse at L&C’s Family Health Clinic, will provide a short presentation on diabetes, including a question and answer session. Following her presentation, Lea Anne Varble, clinical therapist, and Susanne Ringhausen, manager of Psychological Services & Employee Assistance at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, will provide one-on-one confidential depression screenings until 3 p.m. Screenings will take approximately 20 minutes and will include individual follow-up recommendations/education based on results.

It is estimated that 16 million Americans are afflicted with diabetes, and although depression can strike anyone, studies suggest that diabetes doubles the risk.

“When these two illnesses co-exist, untreated depression often interferes with diabetic self-care, which can start a vicious cycle,” Van Walleghen said. “Appropriate treatment of both illnesses can significantly improve one’s quality of life.”

Those interested in participating are encouraged to RSVP with Mary Crawford at Hardin Senior Center, (618) 576-9567. For more information, contact Lucy Chappee at L&C’s Family Health Clinic, (618) 468-6800.

This free event is being made possible by an Interprofessional Collaborative Practice Grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration that Lewis and Clark received in 2015. Learn more at www.lc.edu/fhc.

