GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will welcome new and returning students to campus on July 14 for Summerfest, an express registration event designed to prepare students for the Fall 2022 semester.

The event will run from 3-6 p.m., in The Commons and Grove areas of the McPike Math and Science Complex on the Godfrey Campus.

Students can meet with program representatives and advisors, fill out financial aid forms, tour campus and complete the work necessary to start classes this fall.

According to L&C Recruiter Amy Bowling, Summerfest is designed to streamline the enrollment process as much as possible.

“Summerfest is a great opportunity for new students to come and get a feel for Lewis and Clark’s campus, programs, and community,” she said. “Anyone who has just graduated from high school or wants a career change will benefit from Summerfest and enjoy themselves.”

Even students who have never attended L&C before can enroll with just an ID and an unofficial copy of their high school transcript.

L&C offers more than 40 career and transfer degree programs, which can be suited to students who are considering their next move after high school or working adults wanting to boost their careers.

Students working toward a bachelor’s degree can save an average of $19,370 by attending Lewis and Clark for two years before transferring to a four-year institution. Learn more at www.lc.edu/save

Although reservations are not required, students are encouraged to register for the event at www.lc.edu/summerfest.

