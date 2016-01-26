GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College Music Department will offer a variety of musical events in February, including the annual Fat Tuesday Concert, Brown Bag lunchtime entertainment, an L&C faculty concert and more. All concerts are free, unless otherwise noted.

- Liederabend: An Evening of German Art Songs will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7, in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. The concert will feature L&C Faculty and Soprano Peggy Eggers, with accompaniment by William Triplett.

Eggers studied voice at the American Institute of Musical Studies (AIMS) in Graz, Austria. She was coached in the art of German Lieder, is founder of Midwest Lyric Opera Company and a vocal instructor at L&C.

Tripplett also attended AIMS in Graz, Austria, where he was coached in accompanying and in art song and German Lieder. He has been the repetiteur for the Midland Repertory Players of Alton, Illinois and Midwest Lyric Opera of St Louis.

- The Hayner Public Library District and the L&C Music Department will present the Annual Fat Tuesday Concert, featuring faculty member Bud Shultz and “You Can’t Beat Experience” Jazz Band at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the Trimpe Building, Room 141. Reservations are recommended by calling (800) 613-3163.

- The Landolfi Quartet will entertain during a Brown Bag concert at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 24 in the Ringhausen Music Building. The quartet, which includes L&C faculty member Debbie Haferkamp, will perform a mix of classics, pop and classic rock. Bring your lunch and enjoy an hour of free entertainment.

- The Lewis and Clark Faculty Concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26 in the Ringhausen Music Building. The concert will feature a variety of music from faculty members Louis Michael, Peter Hussey, Teresa Crane, Sister Marie-Therese Swiezynski, Justine Aldridge and more.

All events are free, with the exception of the Alton Symphony Orchestra concert.

For more information, call the Music office at (618) 468-4731.

