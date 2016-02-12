GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College Music Department faculty will offer a free concert at 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 26, in the Ringhausen Music Building.

From jazz and pop to the classics, there will be something for everyone as the faculty members combine their unique and diverse talents to bring a varied array of music to this performance.

Featured faculty members include Tom Byrne, Susan Parton Stanard, Peggy Eggers, Louis Michael, Peter Hussey, Randy Banks, Teresa Crane, Sister Marie-Therese Swiezynski, Justine Aldridge and more.

For more information on Music Department events, call the music office at (618) 468-4731 or log on to www.lc.edu/music.

