L&C music faculty to perform free concert Feb. 26
GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College Music Department faculty will offer a free concert at 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 26, in the Ringhausen Music Building.
From jazz and pop to the classics, there will be something for everyone as the faculty members combine their unique and diverse talents to bring a varied array of music to this performance.
Featured faculty members include Tom Byrne, Susan Parton Stanard, Peggy Eggers, Louis Michael, Peter Hussey, Randy Banks, Teresa Crane, Sister Marie-Therese Swiezynski, Justine Aldridge and more.
For more information on Music Department events, call the music office at (618) 468-4731 or log on to www.lc.edu/music.
