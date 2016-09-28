L&C Music Department Offers Variety of Entertainment in October Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – A variety of free entertainment will be offered by Lewis and Clark Community College’s music department this October, including: Wednesday, Oct. 5 – Brown Bag Event: Trumpet Tunes – Noon, Ringhausen Music Building, featuring L&C Music Department Faculty Matt Bittles, Louis Michael, Peter Hussey and a guest performer. Friday, Oct. 7 – Lewis and Clark Preparatory Recital – 7 p.m., Ringhausen Music Building, featuring L&C students. Tuesday, Oct. 11 – Lewis and Clark Applied Voice Recital – 1 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Brown Bag Event: 19th Century Duos and Trios –­ Noon, Ringhausen Music Building, featuring L&C Music Department Faculty Teresa Crane, Justine Aldridge and Sister Marie-Therese Swiezynski. Wednesday, Oct. 26 – Brown Bag Event: Tricks and Treats – Noon, Ringhausen Music Building, featuring the Bi-State Brass Quintet. Thursday, Oct. 27 – University of Missouri-St. Louis Student Piano Recital – 10:30 a.m., Ringhausen Music Building. Friday, Oct. 28 – Choral Concert: Clef Hangers – 7:30 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre in the Hatheway Cultural Center, featuring the L&C Concert Choir and RiverBend Children’s Choir. Saturday, Oct. 29 – Alton Symphony Orchestra: “Majestic, Magical and Mysterious” – 7 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre in the Hatheway Cultural Center. This concert is free for children through 12th grade, and for Lewis and Clark Community College students, faculty and staff (with ID.) Cost for adults is $10 and $5 for seniors. Single tickets are available in advance at Halpin Music, Liberty Bank, Lewis and Clark Community College’s music department, or at the door. For more information, contact the Alton Symphony Orchestra at (618) 462-2314. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! For information on events, contact Lewis and Clark’s Music Department at (618) 468-4731. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending