GODFREY – Prospective students considering advancing their careers or just furthering their education are invited to tour campus and check out available programs during Discover Day at Lewis and Clark Community College, Monday, Feb. 20.

Discover Day gives future Trailblazers the chance to tour campus, meet with academic and financial aid advisors, learn about our programs and career opportunities, and get a tase of student life with free food, music and fun.

This open-house style event gives prospective students and parents the chance to interact with other students, as well as L&C faculty and staff.

L&C Recruiter Daniel Nosce believes Discover Day is a great time to learn what it’s like to be part of Trailblazer Nation.

“Discover Day is a chance for students in our surrounding communities to learn what makes Lewis and Clark Community College special,” he said. “We’ll showcase everything that L&C has to offer, from programs and departments to student support and organizations.”

Discover Day is held twice a year on Presidents Day and Columbus Day, when the school districts are closed but the college is not, so students can experience campus without having to miss school or work.

L&C Vice President of Student Affairs Cherise Jackson encourages students to use Discover Day to explore their options.

“Discover Day is a great opportunity for students and their families to get an in-depth look at the campus and student life,” she said. “Prospective students can review academic programs, get answers to financial aid questions and more.”

The event will be held from 3-5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 20, in The Commons, located in the McPike Math and Science Complex on the Godfrey Campus.

Pre-registration is encouraged so the college can better serve the needs of its guests, but it is not required. The registration link can be found at www.lc.edu/DiscoverDays.

For more information, call or text the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222 or email at enroll@lc.edu.

Photo by Laura Inlow.

