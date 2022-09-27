GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College Athletics is inviting the community to enjoy two days of soccer and family fun on Friday and Saturday.

The first-held Tailgate Weekend kicks off at 1 p.m. Friday at Tim Rooney Stadium on L&C’s Godfrey campus, as the Trailblazer men’s team hosts Lincoln Trail. The women follow at 3 p.m.

Both events will offer concessions, halftime giveaways and a 50/50 raffle. Admission is free.

Saturday’s Tailgate Weekend festivities begin at 11:30 a.m. with a bounce house sponsored by Trailblazer Commons and music by guest DJ “Big Bill.” There also will be face painting for children, done by students of L&C Art Program Coordinator Angela Hung. Trailblazers soccer action starts at 2 p.m., with the men taking on Jefferson College.

L&C Athletic Director Cedric Brown said the event is designed to showcase Trailblazers athletics.

“This inaugural Trailblazer Tailgate Weekend is an event we hope to share with the community, both in the fall and in the spring for years to come,” Brown said. “Our goal is to share the excitement of Trailblazer Athletics with the community we serve. We look forward to everyone coming out to this celebration.”

L&C boasts one of the most successful soccer programs in NJCAA over previous decades. Tim Rooney Stadium is named after the longtime Trailblazers coach, who retired last year as the winningest women’s junior college soccer coach and member of the NJCAA and St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame.

This year, the women’s team, under new Head Coach Justin Bernaix, features nine players from the Metro East region, along with seven international players, hailing from France, Grenada, Australia and England.

The men’s team also has a new head coach in John Dunn. The team features 10 St. Louis-are players, with international players from France, Canada, Scotland, England, Brazil, Lesotho and Trinidad.

For more information on athletics at Lewis and Clark Community College, visit www.lc.edu/athletics.

