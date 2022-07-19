GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College held its second annual Summer Fest enrollment event, July 14, on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

Prospective students and their families toured the campus, learned about the college’s programs and met with advisors.

The three-hour event drew around 120 visitors to campus, with 54 registering for the Fall 2022 semester, which begins Aug. 22.

There’s still time to enroll. Call/text (618) 468-2222, email enroll@lc.edu or visit www.lc.edu/admissions to get started. Pictured above, L&C Enrollment Assistant Daniel Nosce (left) takes a group of students on a tour of campus.