GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College will hold a community concert, April 6, 2025, in an effort to feature local talent.

Among those performing are The Blancas, Greenville University’s Fusion, Rosalind-Denise Evans and the Inner Ear Youth Orchestra, Cole Tarrant and many more.

Concert organizer and Blancas member Brenda Lancaster was inspired to plan the event to highlight the many talented musicians in the area.

“We have many naturally gifted young black musicians in our community,” Lancaster said. “We understand from experience it takes more than a natural gift and Tik Tok to be successful in the music business.”

Many types of music will be preformed, including showtunes, ballads, classical, gospel, jazz and pop.

The concert will take place at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 6, in The Commons, located in the McPike Math and Science Complex at Lewis and Clark Community College.

The show is free and open to the public, with a reception immediately following.

For more information, contact the LC Music department at (618) 468-4731.

