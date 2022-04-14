GODFREY – The annual Trebuchet competition returned to the George C. Terry River Bend Arena at Lewis and Clark Community College on April 8 for its 15th year.

“We were very excited to hold the annual Trebuchet contest once again, after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus,” Mathematics Professor Kevin Bodden said. “It was great to see kids enjoying a STEM experience and learning more about what L&C has to offer through our programs.”

Out of a field of 10 teams, Team AVC from Bunker Hill High School won the contest, with Team Rass-putin from Edwardsville High School placing first in the reporting competition.

Bunker Hill teacher and Trebuchet team advisor Jeremiah Goltz, who brought two teams to the competition, said he and his students look forward to the contest every year.

“When our students were able to get a consistent shot forward, they began to get really excited,” he said. “We went into the contest just hoping to compete and make it a fun day, but one win after another, they started to sense that they could win the contest.”

Rounding out the placement field was Team Y=MX+Babes, from Edwardsville High School, finishing in second place in both the trebuchet and reporting competitions. Team Ball of Duty from East Alton-Wood River High School finished third in trebuchet.

The iPad giveaway was a highlight of the event. Amiya Harbin and Rayla Smith, students from East Alton-Wood River High School, each won a new iPad.

Students got to witness the work of L&C’s Robotics Engineering Club with Garrett IV, their remote-controlled robot. And staff from WLCA 89.9-FM, L&C’s student-run radio station, kept the crowd entertained.

For more information on the Trebuchet contest, contact Bodden at (618) 468-4849 or kbodden@lc.edu.

To learn more about L&C’s Robotics Engineering Club, contact Physics Professor Christopher Reese at (618) 468-4836 or ccreese@lc.edu.

