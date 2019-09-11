GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Honors College (LCHC) recently held an exposition, during which students showcased their culminating humanities research projects in the form of interactive exhibits and demonstrations.

Guests had the opportunity to meet the students and learn about their experiences one-on-one.

“The event was very successful, bringing together students, faculty, donors and the community,” LCHC Coordinator Jen Cline said. “Students are really proud of their work at the Expo. They spend anywhere from a semester to two years working on a project to display. These projects are the result of the struggle of learning. Learning is uncomfortable, and the Honors College students have embraced that struggle.”

LCHC student Eleanor Kohlberg’s project in Managerial Accounting, instructed by Accounting Professor Margie Sinclair-Parish, stressed that accountancy is accessible to everyone.

“It is hard to express my joy when a student says they want to do a project in Accounting for the Honors College,” Sinclair-Parish said. “It is my privilege to work with students in the LCHC program; they have a deep interest and enthusiasm to pursue a better understanding of how accounting can fit with their goals in life.”

In her presentation, Kohlberg used the planning of a trip to Chicago to challenge the idea that accounting is difficult. Guests were invited to design their trip using a magnet board, which helped illustrate the surprisingly simple connections between budgeting and basic accounting.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This was my first year at the Honors Expo,” Kohlberg said. “The experience was amazing. There was such a variety of projects, and the sheer amount of people attending was incredible. I could be comparing school lunches one moment and trying out the virtual reality exhibit the next. You could tell every project had a lot of enthusiasm put into making it. My favorite part was definitely the speaker, Treasure Shields Redmond. Her combination of stories, songs and poems made her presentation extremely memorable. She is a very inspiring person, and it was a joy to listen to her. I'm definitely going again next year.”

Redmond, who is a poet, educator and entrepreneur, presented a keynote address about African American civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer. Redmond infused poetry with southern dialect, spirituals and gospel to tell the story of the oft-forgotten co-founder of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party.

“The addition of the Lewis and Clark Gospel Choir’s performance and outstanding keynote speaker, Treasure Shields Redmond, created an evening of connectedness that brought even more members into this wonderful ‘family’ that we call Honors College,” LCHC Assistant Coordinator Peter Hussey said. “I am so proud of these students and their faculty mentors, and I’m honored to be a part of this amazing institution.”

The L&C Honors College Exposition is open now until May 10, with gallery hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in the Ahlemeyer Atrium (Trimpe 141) on L&C’s Godfrey campus. The public is invited to swing by and enjoy the interactive displays and see all the great work HC students have completed.

L&C Honors College provides an opportunity for students with the outstanding potential to enhance their college experience through honors courses, service and social opportunities, and undergraduate research. Learn more at www.lc.edu/honorscollege.

LCHC is sponsored by the Mannie Jackson Endowment and Center for the Humanities with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities. For more information, visit www.lc.edu/diversity.

More like this: