GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College held its annual Trebuchet Competition April 4, 2025 in River Bend Arena.

This year’s event drew 19 teams and 93 students from six area high schools.

Competition organizer and LC Mathematics Professor Kevin Bodden saw this year’s event improve in several areas.

“I’m thrilled to share that this year’s high school Trebuchet Contest was a resounding success,” he said. “With a 12 percent increase in attendance compared to last year and a significant boost in scoring across the board, the event was more exciting and competitive than ever!”

The event is comprised of two areas of competition: reporting and trebuchet.

Taking first place in the trebuchet was Team Angels Raining Down Destruction from St. Joseph’s Academy in St. Louis. Members included Emily Rybak, Elizabeth Kirsch, Kate Hulsen and Ava Muehlemann.

Second place in the trebuchet category went to Team Mitchell and Wings from Edwardsville High School. Members included Mitchell Stacy, Jackson Ward, Tom Holland and Shane Maher.

Third place in the trebuchet went to Team Green Machine from St. Joseph’s Academy. Members included Chloe Sehy, Ella Jackson, Sophie Palatnick, Olivia Thelling, Isabella Heit, Marisabela Peugnet and Kylie Blumfelder.

On the reporting side of the event, first place went to Team White from Jersey Communty High School, with members George Buchanan, Jaxon Brunaugh, Corah Derrick and Amelia Strebel.

Team Blue from Jersey Community High School took second place in reporting, with members Dax Goetten, Reese Lorton and Joey Kiel.

Third place in the reporting competition went to Team Chicken Pot Pie from East Alton-Wood River High School, with members Ryan Pruitt, LeBron Reed, Alexandria Braun and Eric Grimes.

Olivia Sayuk from Edwardsville High School was the winner of the iPad giveaway.

For more information about the trebuchet competition, including how to enter next year’s competition, contact Bodden at kbodden@lc.edu or visit the Trebuchet page on LC's website.

