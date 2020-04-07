GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Health Sciences programs and others are doing their part to support area healthcare institutions preparing for an influx of COVID-19 patients.

L&C Dean of Career Programs Sue Czerwinski said the college’s Nursing, Nurse Assistant, Biology, EMT/Paramedicine, Medical Assisting, Automotive, Dental Assisting and Dental Hygiene programs, along with L&C Campus Safety, have donated more than 100 boxes of masks, gloves, gowns and sanitizers to Alton Memorial Hospital and OSF St. Anthony’s in Alton.

“We all have a part to play to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and we are blessed to have an amazing community partner in Lewis and Clark Community College and their Health Sciences programs that have donated masks to help protect our Mission Partners (employees), our patients, and the community,” said OSF Saint Anthony’s HealthCare President Ajay Pathak.

Across the country, hospitals and healthcare systems lack the amount of PPE (personal protective equipment) they need to treat patients and keep themselves safe. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called for donations of such equipment during a press conference March 30.

“Lewis and Clark was one of the first to reach out to us to offer help, supplies and just as important, words of encouragement,” said Alton Memorial Hospital Director of Patient Care Cindy Bray. “Many of us have a strong connection with Lewis and Clark. In fact, many of us started our nursing journey there. Our gratitude is unmeasurable.”

As of April 6, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported a total of 12,262 cases of COVID-19, including 307 deaths in 73 counties in Illinois. The age of cases has ranged from younger than one to older than 100 years.

“Lewis and Clark Community College strives hard to be a good community partner at all times, and we are working with our area hospitals, first responders and medical providers to explore every opportunity we have to continue to serve our community during this time of crisis,” said Interim President Lori Artis.

Both hospitals are currently accepting donations, including homemade masks. To donate, contact Bray for Alton Memorial at cindy.bray@bjc.org, or Lisa Spencer for OSF St. Anthony’s at Lisa.M.Spencer@osfhealthcare.org.

The college resumed many courses online Monday, March 30, but its campuses remain closed through the duration of Illinois’ “stay at home” order.

For more information on L&C’s response to the pandemic, visit www.lc.edu/coronavirus.

