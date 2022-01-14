GODFREY – The Adult Education Department at Lewis and Clark Community College is once again offering flexibility for students earning their GED® to study remotely, online or in-person.

“In a response to student need, as well as the pandemic, Lewis and Clark Community College is now offering Hyflex GED® classes,” said Instructional Coordinator William Ellington. “Hyflex offers learners maximum flexibility to accommodate their ever-changing lives.”

Students can choose daily whether to attend their classes in-person or remotely. Using Owl webcams, remote students are provided the same interactive experience as those who attend in-person. The technology can even stream a panoramic view of the classroom. Hyflex offerings add an option for asynchronous online learning as well.

“Hyflex empowers learners to make the best choice based on their own learning needs,” Ellington said. “Students are thus better equipped to overcome personal barriers that have been impediments in the past. In this way, our program is able to cultivate equity and student success.”

Article continues after sponsor message

GED® classes at L&C are free. Final testing to earn a high school equivalency degree costs a total fee of $120, or $30 for each of four exams.

The in-person, virtual and online classes are available throughout Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Bond counties.

“Our classes are flexible, self-paced and offered all year round,” said L&C Director Adult Education Jeff Campbell. “We provide tutoring assistance and can help with transitioning into college or careers.”

In addition to traditional GED® offerings, L&C Adult Education, YouthBuild also is enrolling now. The program is a unique contextualized career pathway program designed to prepare young adults to take the GED®/High School Equivalency (HSE) exam or complete their high school diploma while gaining skills in construction (Carpentry, Solar Installation, Welding), Transportation Distribution and Logistics (Warehousing, Forklift, CDL), Computer Careers, or Certified Nurses Assistance (CNA).

For more information on GED®/HSE preparation classes at L&C, visit https://www.lc.edu/GED/ or contact Adult Education Outreach Coordinator Jill Dupy at (618) 468-4149 or jidupy@lc.edu.

More like this: