GODFREY - The annual Lewis and Clark Community College Art Faculty Exhibition opened Friday in the Hatheway Cultural Center on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

The show, which features works by 10 L&C faculty members, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Nov. 24.

Pictured, from left: Penny Schmidt, L&C Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings, and L&C Art Program Coordinator Angela Hung admire a set of sculptures on display.

Pictured: L&C Director of Career and Veteran Services Terry Lane and Vice President of Academic Affairs Jill Lane admire a work of pottery during a reception for the annual L&C Art Faculty Exhibition on Friday.

For more information, visit www.lc.edu/art-faculty.

More photos from this event can be found at https://flic.kr/s/aHsmX3aQP1.

