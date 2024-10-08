GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College enrollment continues to trend upward, closing out the Fall 2024 enrollment period with 4,606 total students – up 9.77 percent over Fall 2023 – taking a total of 36,883.5 credit hours, also up more than 5 percent over last year.

Ethnicity Asian 1.24% Black or African American 9.25 % Hispanic 4.52% Two or More Races 3.54% Unknown 3.58% White 77.50% Gender Female 57.17% Male 42.83 % Age 17 and Under 40.47% 18 - 19 24.23% 20 - 24 19.82% 25 - 29 5.08% 30 - 34 3.56% 35 - 39 2.41% 40 - 44 1.91% 45 - 49 1.15% 50 - 54 0.52% 55 - 59 0.26% 60 and Over 0.59% Residence In-district 94.62% Out-of-district 4.39% International 1%

" v:shapes="_x0000_s1026" style="width: 3.3333in; height: 6.052in;">“The Lewis and Clark team of faculty and staff is doing excellent work to advance the college,” said President Ken Trzaska. “I am proud of our efforts. Enrollment continuing to trend in a positive manner is a reflection of our dedication to the students and all our communities.”

Those numbers include students taking dual credit through their high schools, as well as those directly enrolled at L&C.

Dual credit headcount itself is up to 1,663 students (up 14.53 percent) taking 7,725 credits (up 11.94 percent). Those students pay a transcription fee of $10 per credit hour (usually $30 per class) for full college credit through L&C’s High School Partnership program.

Not including dual credit, Lewis and Clark has 2,943 credit students this fall semester (up 7.25 percent from Fall 2023) taking 29,290 credit hours (also up 3.55 percent).

At $125 per credit hour, the increase amounts to about $133,375 in increased revenue for the college from tuition only, not counting fees.

“We aren’t back from COVID just yet, but the numbers are definitely going in the right direction,” said Director of Enrollment Management Aamer Chauhdri. “We are up across the board compared to last year.”

At the college’s N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville, there are 365 enrolled students (up 19.28 percent) taking 3,477 credit hours (up 13.81 percent).

Article continues after sponsor message

Director of High School Partnership Yvette McLemore said part of the reason for this drastic increase is a cohort of students from Edwardsville High School taking concurrent enrollment classes this semester.

“Edwardsville High School students are able to enroll in the program when they are juniors,” McLemore said. “As concurrent enrollment students, their courses are taught by Lewis and Clark faculty at the N.O. Nelson campus, and count toward their high school requirements as well as college credit.”

Full time students increased 6.56 percent to 1,414, taking 20,116.5 credit hours (up 6.24 percent), while part-time students increased 11.26 percent to 3,192, taking 16,767 credit hours (up 3.99 percent). Part-time is considered anything less than 12 credit hours per semester.

Enrollment and retention are a major focus of the college’s strategic plan, under Key Direction 1. One of the goals is to increase billable credit hours by 2 percent year-over-year. Current efforts underway toward reaching that goal include targeted marketing campaigns, increased communication with students and potential students, improving relationships with local K-12 school districts, and more.

More than 77 percent of L&C students identify as white, while 9.25 percent are African American and 4.52 percent are Hispanic. The majority identify as female, 57.17 percent, with 42.83 percent identifying as male.

Around 94 percent are in-district students, 4.39 percent are out-of-district and 1 percent are international.

About 44 percent of L&C’s students are between the ages of 18-24, with 14.63 percent between 25-54 and 40.46 percent 17 and under.

A majority of this semester’s credit hours, 29,378.5, are being taken in-person, while 5,773 are online and 1,732 in hybrid mode.

“We strive to continue offering different modalities and the best student experience for our students,” said Vice President of Student Affairs Cherise Jackson.

Enrollment for Winter Intersession and the Spring 2025 semester begins Oct. 21.

More like this: