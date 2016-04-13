L&C Diversity Council to host Ray Bradbury biographer Sam Weller Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Diversity Council will welcome Sam Weller, authorized biographer of Ray Bradbury and professor of creative writing at Columbia College in Chicago, to campus for two presentations.



Weller will speak on the writing process, creativity and Bradbury at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 28, and again at 10 a.m., Friday, April 29, in Reid Memorial Library on L&C’s Godfrey Campus.



“Ray Bradbury was one of this country's most creative writers,” said Assistant Director of Reid Memorial Library Liz Burns. “The chance to meet and hear Sam Weller, a writer who got to know Bradbury and his family closely over the course of 12 years, speak about this icon is an opportunity not to be missed.”



Both presentations are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Liz Burns at lburns@lc.edu or (618) 468-4320.



This Diversity Council event is presented by the Mannie Jackson Endowment and Center for the Humanities and is a Lewis and Clark Arts and Humanities Project, with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities. To learn more, visit www.lc.edu/diversity. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending