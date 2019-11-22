GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College Dental Hygiene students are currently searching for patients for their clinical board exams.

“Our dental hygiene students are dedicated, passionate and thankful for the community service-learning opportunities at Lewis and Clark,” said Dental Hygiene Program Coordinator Meghan Becraft. “Individuals selected for the clinical board exam will play a vital role in our students’ success, not only for the exam but also for licensing and employment.”

Qualified patients must meet one or more of the following criteria:

Have not been to the dentist for 10 years or more

Are between-meal “snackers”

Are/have been tobacco users in the form of cigarettes or chew/dip

Participants who are chosen to work with a student for the clinical exam may be compensated up to $150. Interested patients should contact dental hygiene student Christa Brookshire at cbrookshire@lc.edu.

Dental Hygiene at L&C is a two-year selective admissions program accredited by the American Dental Association Commission on Dental Accreditation. Lewis and Clark’s unique 1+1 program design between Dental Assisting and Dental Hygiene requires full completion of an ADA-COD an accredited Dental Assisting program to qualify for Dental Hygiene admission.

Graduates earn an Associate in Applied Science in Dental Hygiene and have the opportunity to earn a Certificate of Completion in Local Anesthesia.

The program’s first-time pass rate for the National Board Dental Hygiene Examination certified by the Joint Commission on Dental Examinations through the American Dental Association was 95 percent in 2018. First-time pass rates for the Regional Clinical Exam certified by the Central Regional Dental Testing Service was 100 percent in 2018.

Learn more about L&C’s Dental Hygiene program at www.lc.edu/program/dentalhygiene or the Dental Assisting program at www.lc.edu/program/dentalassisting.

The Lewis and Clark Paul B. Hanks Dental Clinic is open to the public and located in River Bend Arena on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

For more information, contact Meghan Becraft at (618) 468-4413 or mbecraft@lc.edu or visit the Dental Hygiene dental clinic at (618) 468-4463 or www.lc.edu/Dental_Clinic.

