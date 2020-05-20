GODFREY – Students who want to make the most of their time at home can choose from several online degree and program options offered by Lewis and Clark Community College

Those looking ahead to a four-year college or university can get a money-saving jump on their education by earning an Associate in Arts or an Associate in Science degree, both of which can be earned online through L&C and have been designed to transfer seamlessly.

Career programs that can be completed entirely online include Accounting, Business Technology, Child Development, Criminal Justice, Management and Paralegal, with Associate in Applied Science and certificate options available.

Online learning allows students the flexibility to balance their home life with their education.

“Because students are not tied down to a fixed schedule, they can work on their courses at a time that best suits their needs, whether that’s on their lunch hour or at midnight,” said Director of Enrollment and Advising Delfina Dornes. “The college realizes that our students are trying to balance a lot right now and we are making every effort to make earning a college education convenient for them.”

Not only is online learning safe, flexible and affordable; it also trains students in the discipline required to work from home – a quality many employers are searching for.

“Students in online Business Technology courses will learn how to organize their schedules, workspace, computer software and files,” said Program Coordinator Lori Kuithe. “Knowing how to prioritize and complete tasks and assignments for school can also prepare students to be successful and much more productive working in an office or home office environment.”

Jobs are currently available in these fields and some are very in-demand.

“The criminal justice system is actively hiring police officers, corrections officers and other state and county employees,” said Criminal Justice Program Coordinator Jessica Noble. “The job market is in a great place for those earning this degree.”

L&C has waived the $40 per class online fee for students enrolling in the Summer 2020 semester. Twelve-week classes begin May 26; 8-week classes begin June 8. The college is also enrolling for Fall 2020, Spring 2021 and Summer 2021.

For more information on the degrees and certificates offered online at L&C, contact the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222 or send an email to enroll@lc.edu.

Visit www.lc.edu/admissions to apply today.

