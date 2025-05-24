GODFREY –The Criminal Justice department at Lewis and Clark Community College is offering a brand-new class titled Understanding Serial Killers. This course is available beginning in the fall 2025 semester.

CRMJ 145 Understanding Serial Killers is a study of serial murderers and their victims to facilitate an understanding of what might lead a person to commit these types of crimes, what systemic factors influence serial offending, and what law enforcement can do to enhance solvability.

“This course will introduce students to the behaviors and profiles of the individuals responsible for committing serial murders,” Criminal Justice professor Tricia Martin said. “Furthermore, it offers opportunities to explore some of the victims’ perspectives, as well as how experts profile serial killers, motives and prison sentences.”

By the end of the course, students will understand how serial killings influence society. No prerequisites are required for the course.

Learn more about L&C’s Criminal Justice program at https://www.lc.edu/academic-programs/degrees-certificates/criminal-justice.html.

For questions or additional assistance, contact Tricia Martin at (618) 468-4520 or trimartin@lc.edu.

The Fall 2025 semester begins Aug. 25. Contact the Enrollment Office today at (618) 468-2222 or enroll@lc.edu.

