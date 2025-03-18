GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will connect students, graduates and community members with employers throughout the region during its annual Job Fair, Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

The fair is open to the public and will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in The Commons on the Godfrey Campus.

The event is free for employers and job seekers and typically draws more than 350 attendees annually.

Career Resources Specialist Terri DeWerff said Career Services looks forward to connecting employers with job seekers on campus.

“Lewis and Clark Career Services offers a variety of resources in resume development, interviewing skills, and online professional networking,” DeWerff said. “We coordinate with program faculty/staff to assist students and graduates with career readiness competencies as they prepare for their job search and the upcoming Job Fair.”

DeWerff said 50 employers have registered for the fair this year.

“The goal is to provide an event for employers and job seekers to connect, assisting employers with their hiring needs while keeping job seekers active with their career goals,” DeWerff said.

DeWerff said networking is all about connections. Meeting potential employers builds the job seeker’s network, provides an opportunity to utilize communication skills, and builds confidence. She added that making a good impression with a professional resume and an effective elevator pitch causes the prospective employer to take notice.

Job seekers are encouraged to dress to impress and bring multiple copies of their resumes.

Questions? Contact Terri DeWerff at (618) 468-5503 or tdewerff@lc.edu for more information.

Visit https://www.lc.edu/student-services/career-services/ to learn more about L&C Career Services.

