GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Board of Trustees is seeking a candidate to serve the remainder of a vacant trustee term, to end in April 2023.

The vacancy comes after former Board Chair David Heyen’s resignation, effective Oct. 11, 2022. The full Board includes seven trustees and a student trustee, who casts an advisory vote.

“Trustees should be knowledgeable about the communities we serve and demonstrate a strong commitment to uphold the college’s mission of educating the people of Lewis and Clark Community College District 536,” said Board Chair Julie Johnson.

District residents, age 18 and up, who are interested in serving the college, should submit a Letter of Interest explaining why they want to serve on the Board, along with a biography/resume to board@lc.edu now through Oct. 27, for consideration.

Lewis and Clark’s district encompasses parts of seven counties in Illinois, including all of Jersey County, Calhoun County and Greene County, much of Madison County and Macoupin County, and small portions of Morgan and Scott Counties.

Per the Association of Community College Trustees at acct.org, excellent board members “act on behalf and for the benefit of the community; advocate for the community college and those it serves; commit time and effort to governance responsibilities; shape consensus among groups and individuals with competing interests; serve without personal gain.”

“College leadership is optimistic for the future and ready to work with the Board of Trustees to move forward, continuing to expand access to excellent educational opportunities for the entire district,” L&C President Ken Trzaska said.

In accordance with the Community College Act, the Board will review candidate submissions and appoint a replacement trustee within 60 days. Any information submitted is subject to the Illinois Freedom of Information Act.

The trustee seat will be one of two on the ballot for the April 4, 2023, consolidated election.

To learn more about the L&C Board of Trustees, visit www.lc.edu/BOT.

