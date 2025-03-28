GODFREY – Since landing in the position of Lewis and Clark Community College’s athletic director, Cody Zippmann has put together a fundraising plan that could net his department as much as $280,000 by the end of its second year.

Zippmann’s plan to help his department self-fund has the support of LC President Ken Trzaska, who stresses the importance of aligning the needs of LC Athletics with the college’s financial goals.

“This balance is crucial for Lewis and Clark’s community impact and growth potential,” Trzaska said. “Athletics’ ability to generate revenue through fundraising supports our operating budget, enabling us to strategically shift resources to programs that lack similar fundraising opportunities.”

Zippmann believes fundraising is the lifeblood of any program at Lewis and Clark’s level.

“Collegiate programs, for the most part, operate in the red,” he said. “If you’re not at the level where you’re watching your team in the playoffs, you’re probably doing some type of fundraising, or you have some big donors.”

This is Zippmann’s second year as athletic director. Last year, the Athletics department raised $120,000 through fundraising. So far this year, $140,000 has been raised, with just over three months left to go. A conservative estimate could see that figure approach the $160,000 mark, which would put the two-year total at about $280,000 or more, he said.

Currently, Athletics’ fundraising focuses on three sources.

The first is NFL Pick ‘Em, which requires the athletes to sell tickets to participate in the NFL’s fantasy football league and is the only fundraiser that requires direct sales by the athletes.

The second is the program’s sponsorship banners. Zippmann, along with his coaches, build relationships with area businesses and organizations to attract sponsors for banner placement at LC Athletics facilities.

The third and biggest fundraising opportunity comes though work agreements Zippmann has arranged with Levy Restaurants and Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC) to provide food and beverage, as well as security service, during events at some of St. Louis’ sports and entertainment venues.

Levy Restaurants provides food and beverage service to the Enterprise Center and Energizer Park, while CSC provides security service to Energizer Park and The Dome at America’s Center.

According to Zippmann, the athletes are divided by team and the teams are rotated through the event schedule, which comes out to each team working about 10 events a year.

The money raised is divided in an 80/20 split, with 80 percent of the proceeds going to the team and 20 percent to the Athletics department.

The percentage each team receives is divided into two accounts: 70 percent pays for things like travel and gear, and the remaining 10 percent goes into an endowment fund.

The percentage LC Athletics receives is also split into two accounts: 10 percent pays for things like scoreboards and facility care, with the other 10 percent being deposited into an endowment fund.

One of the goals of Zippmann’s five-year plan is to pay for winning. In the past, the college would have to find money in the budget to pay for trips to national tournaments. Since it’s Zippmann’s goal to produce winning teams on a regular basis, winning will be part of his budget and fundraising dollars will pay for it.

“Last fall, the men’s soccer team was one win away from a trip to the national tournament, which would have cost the school about $20,000.” Zippman said. “The idea is to never put the school in that predicament again, especially during this financial climate. I want to be in a financial position to make runs at national titles.”

Trzaska is proud of the leadership being shown in athletics.

“As education evolves, Lewis and Clark will continue to lead with innovative models that generate revenue and support our strategic goals across all operations, including academic programs and athletics,” he said. "I’m proud of the leadership in athletics and the collective efforts of our employees, who serve our students daily without adding pressure on taxpayers.”

To learn more about LC Athletics or for sponsorship information, contact Zippmann at (618) 468-6002 or czippmann@lc.edu.

