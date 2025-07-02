GODFREY – At Lewis and Clark Community College, Associate Biology Professor Rosemarie Vithayathil is more than an instructor — she’s a mentor, a motivator and, for many students, a trusted guide through the challenges of higher education.

Effective at the start of the 2025–2026 academic year, Vithayathil will be promoted to the rank of professor — a recognition of her outstanding contributions to teaching, mentorship and campus leadership.

Vithayathil said what she enjoys most is how, each semester, her class transforms into a close-knit family.

“Our class sizes are small, and I get to know each of my students personally,” she said. “Besides being a teacher, I sometimes have to take on the role of confidant and friend.”

Her approach to teaching emphasizes not only academic excellence but also personal growth. In rigorous courses like microbiology, she challenges students to commit fully, knowing that the most successful outcomes often come from those who put in the time and effort.

Vithayathil encourages perseverance, and models respect — values she hopes students will carry into their lives and careers.

A former non-traditional student herself, Vithayathil understands firsthand the unique pressures facing many of her students. She goes beyond instruction, offering meaningful support to those juggling work, family and school, especially students who may be returning to education after years away.

Article continues after sponsor message

Vithayathil views her role not just as an educator but as someone who helps students believe in their ability to succeed.

Her enthusiasm for teaching is reinforced daily by the energy on campus and the dedication of her colleagues. She credits the supportive environment at L&C, where faculty work collaboratively to create engaging, student-centered learning experiences.

“I genuinely look forward to coming to campus each morning,” Vithayathil said. “This has been the best teaching experience of my career.”

Students have taken notice.

“We are privileged to have faculty so dedicated to the students, to our understanding, and just making sure we have an engaging, interactive experience,” Student Trustee Jim Eck said. “I just wanted to say that as a student reaping the rewards of some wonderful educators.”

Through her work, Vithayathil hopes to leave behind a legacy rooted in empowerment, ensuring that LC continues to offer affordable, high-quality education that shapes not just skilled graduates but also compassionate, responsible individuals prepared to make a difference in the world.

The Fall 2025 semester begins Aug. 25. Contact the Enrollment Office today at (618) 468-2222 or enroll@lc.edu.

More like this: