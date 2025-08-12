GODFREY – Approximately 175 students have been awarded scholarships to attend Lewis and Clark Community College for the 2025-2026 academic year, for a grand total of $590,000 awarded.

The awardees were among more than 570 students from throughout the college’s district who applied for scholarships through Lewis and Clark Community College and the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation.

These scholarships provide opportunities for students of all ages, abilities, levels of academic achievement, and career paths.

“Scholarships do more than ease financial burdens – they open doors to opportunity, empower students to stay the course, and remind them that their goals are worth an investment,” said Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation Director of Development Debby Edelman.

The online scholarship application is available each year beginning Oct. 1 on the college’s website, https://www.lc.edu/pay-for-college/financial-aid/types-of-aid/scholarships.html . Scholarships are awarded in April.

Scholarship award amounts vary, with a large portion of them covering full tuition and fees, approximately $4,860 for an in-district full-time student.

Congratulations to the following scholarship recipients:

ALTON- Madison Albert – Trish Tolle Scholarship for OTA Students, Gardell Ballinger – Green Plains Biorefining Scholarship, Connor Bockholdt – Golden Eagle Scholars Award, Andrika Cooley – Dick Propes Education Scholarship, Peyton Ehlers – The Carol A. Kempske Scholarship, Ellie Enos – Michael J. Stephan Scholarship, Chelsie Gratta – Charles "Bud" and Carmen Puckett Memorial Scholarship, Lilly Harmon – Golden Eagle Scholars Award, Emily Harrison – Heartland Bank Community Enhancement Award, Brooke Heinemeier – Postlewait-Brunjes Scholarship of the Alton Area BPW, Donald Holliday – Norton Family Scholarship in Memory of Edmund C. Norton, Kenita Jalivay – L&C Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Students, Eowyn Kobialka – The Virginia Cramblet, R.N., Memorial Scholarship for Nursing Students, Marcus Lavender – L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship – Truck Driving, Mariah Macon – The Olin Scholarship, Lola Medlin – L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship – Environmental Science, Carly Peuterbaugh – LCFA Scholarship for Academic Excellence, Ryan Postlewait – The Patsy Goss 'Onward & Upward' Scholarship, Savannah Rangel – Heartland Bank Community Enhancement Award, Meredith Schaaf – Distinguished Scholar Award, Michael Schrage – Judge Phillip J. Kardis Scholarship, Precious Simmons – Trish Tolle Scholarship for OTA Students, Anzaria Simon – Bold Enterprises, Inc. Scholarship, Cole Tarrant – L&C Talent Award Scholarship, Elise Ware – Postlewait-Brunjes Scholarship of the Alton Area BPW, Ella Williams – The O'Neil Family Scholarship, Andrina Wilson – The Edward & Lois Davis Scholarship

BELLEVILLE- Lashonda Montgomery – The Phillips66 PTEC Scholarship, Jacob Wicker – L&C Talent Award Scholarship

BENLD- Emily Schoen – The Theresa D. Finkes Nursing Scholarship, LCFA Scholarship for Academic Excellence

BETHALTO- Jaycie Beard – 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Scholarship, Mackayla Byrd – Distinguished Scholar Award, Kaleigh Chester – L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship – Medical Assisting, Abigail Clowers – Distinguished Scholar Award, Jordyn Coleson – L&C Board of Trustees Transfer Scholarship, Kayleigh Donahue – L&C Board of Trustees Transfer Scholarship, Eliza Donaldson – Golden Eagle Scholars Award, Bella Hannaford – Distinguished Scholar Award, Matthew Knight – The Wanita E. & Wilbur R. L. Trimpe Memorial Scholarship, Nolan Paslay – The Jordan C. Klope Memorial Scholarship

BRIGHTON- Ike Austin – L&C Board of Trustees Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship, Ian Brantley – The John F. Schmidt, Jr. Memorial Scholarship, Megan Hand – Marlene Barach Scholarship, Alexis Harrop – The John F. Schmidt, Jr. Memorial Endowed Scholarship, Joseph Kunz – L&C Board of Trustees Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship, Grant Williams – The Lawrence F. & Ellen Jane Gallo Endowed Scholarship, Grace Wylde – Caregiver Scholarship

BRUSSELS- Abigail Johnes – L&C Board of Trustees Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship, The Larry D. Underwood Scholarship

BUNKER HILL- Alex Betts – The Phillips66 PTEC Scholarship, Braden Fulton – Distinguished Scholars Award, William Marsh – L&C Talent Scholarship Award

CARLINVILLE- Emerald Ondrey – The Theresa D. Finkes Nursing Scholarship, Lanna Vanderpoel – The Roberts Motors Endowed Scholarship, Ella Wise – The Lewis and Clark Community College Alumni Association Scholarship

CARROLLTON- Emma Nolan – Distinguished Scholars Award

COTTAGE HILLS- Josaline Stewart – Alton Godfrey Rotary Club--William E. Moyer Vocational Arts & Science Scholarship, Zakkary Turner – Beem Family Memorial Scholarship in Memory of Stephan Saale

DOW- Michaela Eilerman – Golden Eagle Scholars Award, Peyton Finkes – Golden Eagle Scholars Award

EAST ALTON- Connor Damm – L&C Board of Trustees Transfer Scholarship, Milla LeGette – L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship – Accounting, Olivia Mouser – L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship – Occupational Therapy Assistant, Megan Scott – L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship – Child Development, Jadyn Watson – The Officer Tyler Timmins Endowed Memorial Scholarship

EDWARDSVILLE- Zoey Blaylock-Lawson – The Carol A. Kempske Scholarship, Nicholas Bobinski-Boyd – The Scott Credit Union Scholarship, Matthew Frein – Caregiver Scholarship, N'kyah French – Trish Tolle Scholarship for OTA Students, Lillian Hernandez –Distinguished Scholar Award, Jaden Hernandez – The Virginia Cramblet, R.N., Memorial Scholarship for Nursing Students, Marlie Hunter – Anna & Dr. Joseph Vithayathil Scholarship, Amber Johnson – Mary and Paul Mundaden Scholarship, Oliver Johnson – Distinguished Scholars Award, Rebecca Lord – The Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River Scholarship, Seleste Mujica – Alton Godfrey Rotary Club – William E. Moyer Vocational Arts & Science Scholarship, Courtney Russell – Trish Tolle Scholarship for OTA Students

FLORISSANT, MO- Logan Bodden – Beem Family Memorial Scholarship in Memory of Sharilyn Beem, Drew Gaworski – L&C Board of Trustees Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship

GILLESPIE- Jaclyn Pullen – Golden Eagle Scholars Award

GLEN CARBON- Weston Marini – L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship – Information Technology

Article continues after sponsor message

GODFREY- Brittany Alberty – L&C Minority Student Scholarship, Emily Carter – Robert McClellan Sustainability Scholarship, Berlynn Clayton – Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation Golden Eagle Scholars Award, Lyla Croxford – Distinguished Scholar Award, Delaney Curran – L&C Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Students, Isabela Desouza – Heartland Bank Community Enhancement Award, Roland Gonzalez – Distinguished Scholar Award, Nina Grant – The O'Neil Family Scholarship, Joanna Halliday – L&C Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Students, Lauren Hosto – Mildred L. Thompson Scholarship for Nursing Students, Samantha Kelly – L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship – Welding Technology, The Olin Scholarship, Braden Magelitz – L&C Talent Award Scholarship, Cayan Moore – L&C Talent Award Scholarship, Madelyn Morris – Distinguished Scholar Award, Patrick Riney – Green Plains Biorefining Scholarship, Natalie Runyon – Godfrey Women’s Club Scholarship, Carissa Schwank – A2Z Across LC Podcast Scholarship, Amber Scott – L&C Minority Student Scholarship, Isaiah Stueckel – Boys & Girls Club of Alton Scholarship, Denise Taylor – Junior League of Greater Alton Empowerment Scholarship, Colton Wendle – Distinguished Scholar Award, Whitney Wiley – Dylan M. Kiehna Automotive Scholarship, Jerry Kane Public Service Scholarship, Sean Williams – Distinguished Scholar Award

GOLDEN EAGLE- Paige Pohlman – L&C Board of Trustees Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship, Corree Snyders – L&C Board of Trustees Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship

GRAFTON- James Eck – L&C Board of Trustees Talent Scholarship – Student Trustee, Amber Samples – L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship – Nursing, The Jane K. Bruker Scholarship in Nursing

GRANITE CITY- Stephanie Gudino – L&C Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Students

HARDIN- Cailin Davis – Caregiver Scholarship, Claire Gould – L&C Rance Thomas Scholarship – Criminal Justice, Cole Robeen – Caregiver Scholarship, Grace Sagez – L&C Board of Trustees Transfer Scholarship, Ella Webster – Alton Godfrey Rotary Club--William E. Moyer Vocational Arts & Science Scholarship

JERSEYVILLE- Kyle Allison – 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Scholarship, Jayce Baro – The T.S. Chapman Endowed Memorial Scholarship, Megan Beck – Linda L. Orr Occupational Therapy Assistant Scholarship, Bryce Becker – L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship – Industrial Electricity, Rose Brangenberg –Distinguished Scholar Award, Emma Breitweiser – The Lewis and Clark Community College Alumni Association Scholarship, Judah Davenport – John L. & Betty L. McDaniels Endowed Scholarship, Juliean Gulledge – L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship – Radio Broadcasting, Aaron Gunning – The Jordan C. Klope Memorial Scholarship, Jayden Jones – L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship – Automotive Technology, Haylie Jones – L&C Talent Award Scholarship, Draven Kuehnel – L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship – Architectural Technology, Ellie Laird – The Robert R. & Verna F. Werts Scholarship, Kiley Pickel – Distinguished Scholar Award, Emily Raymer –Golden Eagle Scholars Award, Herbert Sapp – L&C Board of Trustees Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship, Emma Shackles – The Linda K. Nevlin Humanities Scholarship, Bill Stamper – Beem Family Memorial Scholarship in Memory of Michael Wittman, John Vogel – L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship – Drafting and Design

KAMPSVILLE- Emily McBride – The Edna Sawyer Memorial Scholarship

LAGOS- Adam Isiaka – L&C Board of Trustees Transfer Scholarship

MASERU- Bataung Molefi – L&C Minority Student Scholarship

MORO- Savannah Meyers – L&C Board of Trustees Transfer Scholarship

OTTERVILLE- Tarah Ridenour – L&C Board of Trustees – Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship

PALMYRA- Baylee Landes – L&C Board of Trustees Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship

ROODHOUSE- Julia Janus – L&C Board of Trustees Valedictorian/ Salutatorian Scholarship

ROXANA- Zephaniel Swain – Brad, Kyra, Kris, and Karey Lakin Scholarship

SHIPMAN- Josiah Schuette – The John F. Schmidt, Jr. Memorial Endowed Scholarship

SOUTH ROXANA- Jordyn Gibson – The Monticello College and Alumnae Endowed Scholarship, Caden Lara – Golden Eagle Scholars Award, Katie Woolsey – L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship – Paramedicine

STAUNTON- Alexis Hester – L&C Board of Trustees Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship, Nicole Narup – The Virginia Cramblet, R.N., Memorial Scholarship for Nursing Students

SUNYANI- Oppong Adomah – Post Baccalaureate Associate Degree Career Scholarship

SWANSEA- Noah Gearhart – The Monticello College Foundation and Alumnae Endowed Scholarship

TROY- Alexis Klosterman – The Susan Hemminger & Robert Awe Educational Scholarship, Ann Pense – Willow Pathways Scholarship

WATERLOO- Hayley Offerman – L&C Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Students, Lindsay Starr – L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship – Dental Hygiene

WHITE HALL- Madison Blackketter – Distinguished Scholars Award

WOODRIVER- Devon Barboza – L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship – Graphic Design, Launa Crank – Michael A. Kniepmen Legacy Scholarship, Jayde Kassler – Heartland Bank Community Enhancement Award, Ryan McCoy – The Olin Minority Scholarship, Kelsey Moore – Distinguished Scholars Award, Aida Morrow – The Alice Stebbin Wells Scholarship, Jordan Skundrich – The Jacob Rose Memorial Scholarship for Physical Science

For more information on scholarships at Lewis and Clark, visit https://www.lc.edu/pay-for-college/financial-aid/types-of-aid/scholarships.html . Contact Scholarship Program Coordinator, Cora Gill, at cogill@lc.edu or L&C Financial Aid at (618) 468-2223.

More like this: