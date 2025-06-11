EDWARDSVILLE — Mrs. Sydney Layton, a teacher at Leclaire Elementary School, has been named Teacher of the Year by the Edwardsville Chapter of the NAACP. The announcement was made recently by the school, highlighting Layton’s dedication and passion for equity in education.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Layton’s commitment to her students and the broader community has been recognized as a significant factor in receiving this honor.

Article continues after sponsor message

School officials praised her for the lasting impact she has both inside the classroom and throughout the Edwardsville community.

The recognition from the NAACP underscores the importance of educators who advocate for equity and inclusion in education.

Leclaire Elementary School and the Edwardsville community are celebrating Layton’s achievement.

More like this:

Edwardsville Science Teacher Sara Chapman Awarded Highly Competitive ACS Chemistry Grant
4 days ago
Edwardsville Principal Expresses Grief After 14-Year-Old Student Dies In Crash
Jul 8, 2025
Gary and Karen Cain Of Edwardsville Celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary
Jun 30, 2025
Edwardsville School District Honors Two Retiring Administrators - Schumacher, Dr. Schlueter
Jun 30, 2025
Nearly 100 Students Showcase Talent At Edwardsville Orchestra Camp
Jun 30, 2025

 