EDWARDSVILLE — Mrs. Sydney Layton, a teacher at Leclaire Elementary School, has been named Teacher of the Year by the Edwardsville Chapter of the NAACP. The announcement was made recently by the school, highlighting Layton’s dedication and passion for equity in education.

Layton’s commitment to her students and the broader community has been recognized as a significant factor in receiving this honor.

School officials praised her for the lasting impact she has both inside the classroom and throughout the Edwardsville community.

The recognition from the NAACP underscores the importance of educators who advocate for equity and inclusion in education.

Leclaire Elementary School and the Edwardsville community are celebrating Layton’s achievement.

