Name: Laynie Madeen Doerr

Parents: James M Doerr Jr and Kayley S Painter of Alton, IL

Birth weight: 7 lbs 4 oz

Birth Length: 18 inches

Time : 8:04 pm

Date: December 29th, 2015

Hospital: Anderson Hospital

Grand parents:

James M Doerr Sr. of St. Petersburg, FL and Vicki Gatson of Alton, IL

Charles R Painter of Pueblo, Co and Barbara Cook of Moro,IL

Great Grandparents:

The Late Homer and Rose Doerr

the Late John and Evelyn McPheeters

Nancy and the late Joseph Restoff of Granite City, IL

Jack and Madeen Cook of Alton, IL

Great-great-grandparents:

Living: Frances Arthur of Granite City, IL

