Name: Laynie Madeen Doerr

Parents: James M Doerr Jr and Kayley S Painter of Alton, IL

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Birth weight: 7 lbs 4 oz

Birth Length: 18 inches

Time : 8:04 pm

Article continues after sponsor message

Date: December 29th, 2015

Hospital: Anderson Hospital

Grand parents:
James M Doerr Sr. of St. Petersburg, FL and Vicki Gatson of Alton, IL
Charles R Painter of Pueblo, Co and Barbara Cook of Moro,IL

Great Grandparents:
The Late Homer and Rose Doerr
the Late John and Evelyn McPheeters
Nancy and the late Joseph Restoff of Granite City, IL
Jack and Madeen Cook of Alton, IL

Great-great-grandparents:
Living: Frances Arthur of Granite City, IL

More like this:

Nov 9, 2024 - Community Science Takes Center Stage at Old Bakery Beer Company

Oct 7, 2024 - NGRREC Invites Community to Attend Star Wars-Themed STREAM Series Event  

Jul 14, 2024 - NGRREC Presents Annual NSF REU Symposium with SIUE  

Nov 7, 2024 - 100 Years Ago: Goldfish by the Thousands

Jun 1, 2024 - NGRREC Presents ‘Mississippi & The Mac’ with the Macoupin Art Collective  

 