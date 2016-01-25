Laynie Madeen Doerr
Name: Laynie Madeen Doerr
Parents: James M Doerr Jr and Kayley S Painter of Alton, IL
Birth weight: 7 lbs 4 oz
Birth Length: 18 inches
Time : 8:04 pm
Date: December 29th, 2015
Hospital: Anderson Hospital
Grand parents:
James M Doerr Sr. of St. Petersburg, FL and Vicki Gatson of Alton, IL
Charles R Painter of Pueblo, Co and Barbara Cook of Moro,IL
Great Grandparents:
The Late Homer and Rose Doerr
the Late John and Evelyn McPheeters
Nancy and the late Joseph Restoff of Granite City, IL
Jack and Madeen Cook of Alton, IL
Great-great-grandparents:
Living: Frances Arthur of Granite City, IL
