ALTON - Calhoun's softball team dominated Alton in a decisive 14-1 victory on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, showcasing a powerful offensive performance that saw them score seven runs in the second inning alone.

The game was at Alton High, where the Warriors capitalized on their scoring opportunities, adding three runs in the third and four more in the fourth. Layla Longnecker and Audrey Gilman each contributed significantly to the win, recording two hits and driving in four runs apiece.

Lacy Pohlman also made an impact with two hits and an RBI, while Kiera Sievers and Lily Pelletier added a hit and two RBIs each. Conely Klocke rounded out the offensive effort with a hit.

On the defensive side, both Anabel Eilerman and Gilman struck out three batters each, limiting Alton's scoring chances.

For the Redbirds, Ava Taulbee and Sophia Hanneken each collected two hits, while Sydney Moore recorded four strikeouts in the circle. Makenzie Rayfield also contributed with one strikeout.

With this victory, Calhoun improves its record to 2-1, while Alton falls to 1-3.

