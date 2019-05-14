EDWARDSVILLE – Sydney Lawrence delivered a clutch two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to give Edwardsville a dramatic 3-2 softball win over Highland Monday afternoon at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

Kay Swanson pitched the first three innings for the Tigers, and pitched well, striking out two and allowing only four hits. The Bulldogs scored first in the top of the fourth, however, starting with a lead-off single by Lily Garbett. Taylor Fleming sacrificed Garbett to second, but Garbett was thrown out at third on Nicole Knackstedt’s infield single, taking second on the play, and scoring on Sam Meiner’s RBI single to left to make it 1-0 for the Bulldogs.

Edwardsville took the lead in the bottom of the inning, starting with Moe Kastens’ lead-off double, and two outs later, Mackenzie Owens homered over the fence in straightaway center to give the Tigers a 2-1 advantage.

It stayed that way until the seventh, when Meiner led off with a single, then went to third when Jordyn Fields reached on an error, with Fields going to second on the play. Ashlynn Korte then bunted into a fielder’s choice to Kastens, with Meiner out at home. With two out, a Reagan Crask bunt got Fields home to tie the game at 2-2.

The home half of the seventh started with Kylee Myers being hit by a pitch with one out, then stealing second. Lawrence then hit a hard grounder to third, where Lawrence beat the throw to first, allowing Myers to come home with the winning run as the Tigers won 3-2.

Ryleigh Owens picked up the win for Edwardsville, going four innings and striking out one, while Meiner fanned four in a complete game for Highland.

The Tigers improve to 21-3 and finish the regular season with three Southwestern Conference games. Edwardsville hosts O’Fallon on Tuesday, travels to Alton Wednesday and concludes the regular season on Friday at home against Belleville West. Game times for all three will be 4:30 p.m.

