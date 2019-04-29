ALTON - A pair of vehicles collided at the Cpl. Christopher Belchik Expressway and Illinois Route 143 intersection about 10:15 a.m. on Monday.

It is not yet known what caused the accident or who was at fault. There were no reported injuries in the crash, police said. A lawn service truck and an Alton Memorial Ambulance were both involved. Both vehicles encountered damage and had to be towed from the scene.

There is also traffic disruption and part of the are roads are shut down.



Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.