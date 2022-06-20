BETHALTO - Bethalto Police Department responded to a serious rollover crash on I-255 right before the Bethalto exit Sunday morning.

Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said the Bethalto Police and Fire Department responded to the crash.

One of the subjects involved in the one-vehicle crash was airlifted from the scene. Chief Dixon said Illinois State Police is handling the investigation and will release any further information.

More to come.

