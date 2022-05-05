SOUTH ROXANA - On May 4, 2022, Madison County Chief of Police meeting, hosted by Chief Brad Wells of the Wood River Police Department a presentation made by Crime Stoppers State Director Kathy Norris took place about adopting a Crime Stoppers program in Madison County.

"Crime Stoppers has been around since 1976 and with Madison County being the eighth-largest county in the state, I think it is imperative we catch up with technology to better assist our citizens," South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said. "Crime Stoppers would allow the police to partner with our communities, where a non-law enforcement citizen board would be put in place to assist in running a Crime Stoppers program.

"One of the amazing things about this program is it gives power back to the citizens, which is essential in bridging the relationship between police officers and the community.

"I believe law enforcement has a lot of support in our county and a tool like crime stoppers could benefit everyone. A discussion about an app where citizens could send in anonymous tip information 24/7 and anonymous tipsters could get a reward if their information leads to an arrest. The State Association is planning a town meeting at a later date in hopes to spark community interest in Crime Stoppers."

Article continues after sponsor message

Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine made this statement on Thursday about Crime Stoppers in the county: "I am all for it. Crimestoppers already has chapters throughout the state. I encourage interested people to get involved as we work to get it off the ground here in Madison County. The sooner the better."

Coles said if you are someone or know of someone who would like to help shape this program into becoming a reality for the county, please stay tuned for future announcements.

To find out more information, visit the state website:

https://www.illinoiscrimestoppers.org/

More like this: