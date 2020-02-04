JERSEYVILLE - Law Enforcement is working a confirmed fatal traffic crash in Jersey County Tuesday evening.

The traffic crash occurred on Highway 67 by the water tower just south of Jerseyville around 4:00 pm. The road is blocked while law enforcement investigates the crash.

More Information to come.

