Law Enforcement is Working a Fatal Traffic Crash South of Jerseyville on 67 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEYVILLE - Law Enforcement is working a confirmed fatal traffic crash in Jersey County Tuesday evening. The traffic crash occurred on Highway 67 by the water tower just south of Jerseyville around 4:00 pm. The road is blocked while law enforcement investigates the crash. Article continues after sponsor message More Information to come. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending