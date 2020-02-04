Law Enforcement is Working a Fatal Traffic Crash South of Jerseyville on 67
JERSEYVILLE - Law Enforcement is working a confirmed fatal traffic crash in Jersey County Tuesday evening.
The traffic crash occurred on Highway 67 by the water tower just south of Jerseyville around 4:00 pm. The road is blocked while law enforcement investigates the crash.
More Information to come.
