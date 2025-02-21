EAST ST. LOUIS - Early Friday morning, Feb. 21, 2025, East St. Louis Senior High School received a bomb threat via email, prompting immediate action from school officials and law enforcement. The school canceled classes and rerouted arriving students and staff to a safe location while authorities conducted a thorough investigation of the campus.

At approximately 10:15 a.m. on Friday, a coordinated effort involving eight law enforcement agencies concluded their search, declaring the campus all clear.

“We sincerely appreciate the patience and cooperation of our students, staff, and parents during security concerns,” said Sydney Stigge-Kaufman, Executive Director of Communications and Strategic Partnerships. “Additionally, we are deeply grateful to our staff and law enforcement partners for providing enhanced security and investigating the validity of these threats.”

The East St. Louis School District emphasized the seriousness with which threats against schools are treated, noting the severe legal consequences they carry. They urged students, families, and community members to report any threats observed on social media directly to law enforcement rather than sharing them online. Prompt reporting allows authorities to respond quickly, ensuring the safety of the school and the broader community.

While threats of violence have become more frequent across the region and nation, the school district said that most are not credible. Nevertheless, they take every threat seriously, which led to the cancellation of classes today to protect the school community.

Recognizing the potential stress and anxiety such incidents can cause, the school district reassured students, staff, and families that support services are available.

“It is natural to feel unsettled during such incidents, and we are committed to supporting the well-being of our entire school community,” Stigge-Kaufman stated. Students are encouraged to seek counseling or social work services if they need assistance processing these events, with additional resources to be emailed directly to high school students.

The school district thanked the community for their collaboration in maintaining a safe environment for all.

