ALTON/JERSEY COUNTY - A man and a woman were apprehended following a vehicle crash that occurred after a police chase that began in Alton and extended into Jersey County on Tuesday night, April 8, 2025.

The pursuit initiated in Alton and continued north into Jersey County. According to Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns, the suspect lost control of the vehicle near a sharp curve on Centennial Road, north of Highway 16, and crashed into a field.

After the crash, the male driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot but was apprehended shortly thereafter.

Article continues after sponsor message

The female passenger remained in the car and was also taken into custody at the scene. During the investigation, law enforcement discovered drugs in the vehicle, Manns said.

Sheriff Manns confirmed that both individuals were arrested and said that further details regarding the incident would be forthcoming.

Map Loading...

More like this: