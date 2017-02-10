

GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Police, FBI and Illinois State Police are actively investigating the U.S. Bank robbery that occurred at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in the 3600 block of South State Route 159 in Glen Carbon.

Glen Carbon Police Lt. Wayne White said there has not been an arrest made in the case yet.

“We are actively investigating the case,” White said. “If anyone has any information to assist, we welcome it.”

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is encouraged to contact Glen Carbon Police at (618) 288-7226 or Crimestoppers at (866) 371-8477.

The suspect handed a handwritten note to a teller that stated she was committing a robbery and inferred she had a gun in the bag she was carrying.

The suspect was described by witnesses in the following manner:

White female.

Approximately 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Thin build, long brown hair, pointy nose.

Multicolored hemp style hooded jacket.

Light-colored hat with bill.

Long black boots with black stockings.

