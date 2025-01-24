Our Daily Show Interview! Lauren Wilson: Candidate for Alton City Clerk

ALTON — Lauren Wilson, the current Deputy Clerk of Alton, is officially running for City Clerk in the upcoming Consolidated Election on April 1st. With nearly four years of experience in the clerk’s office, Wilson has already proven her dedication to the role, having stepped up as acting Clerk for over two years when needed.

“I don’t see myself as a politician — I’m a public servant,” Wilson shared during her appearance on Our Daily Show. “This job is about working for the people, and that’s what I’ve always strived to do.”

Wilson described the clerk’s office as the backbone of city government, where all municipal business begins. From managing vital records to preparing resolutions and preserving decades of city history, she emphasized the importance of efficiency and accessibility in the office.

“All business flows through the clerk’s office, whether it’s handling contracts or connecting citizens to their aldermen,” she explained. “A strong, organized clerk’s office is key to an efficient city.”

A 5th-generation Altonian, Wilson’s ties to the community are personal. She is committed to modernizing city processes, such as digitizing records for better accessibility while ensuring historical documents remain protected. She also discussed exploring new services, like offering passport application assistance, to meet the growing needs of Alton residents.

“I’m not just here for the next four years — I want to serve Alton for the long haul,” she said. “My goal is to ensure the clerk’s office remains a trusted, accessible resource for everyone.”

For more information about Lauren Wilson’s campaign, visit wilsonforclerk.com. To hear her full interview, visit Riverbender.com/DailyShow.

