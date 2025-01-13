ALTON – Lauren Wilson, current Deputy Clerk for the City of Alton, is excited to announce her candidacy for Alton City Clerk in the upcoming April 1, 2025, election.

"With over four years of experience working in the City Clerk’s office, I have developed a deep understanding of the responsibilities and duties required of this important position. During my tenure as Deputy Clerk, I have also served as Acting City Clerk. During my time as Acting City Clerk, approximately a year and a half, I gained invaluable experience in managing city ordinances, filing sensitive data, preparing official reports, and ensuring compliance with local and state regulations. In addition, I prepared and attended Council meetings, Committee meetings, Executive Sessions and staff meetings.

"I am running for City Clerk because I believe in Alton’s potential and the value of effective local governance, and I am committed to bringing efficiency, transparency, and exceptional customer service to the Clerk’s office. My experience working alongside city officials, employees, and citizens has prepared me to successfully serve as City Clerk and continue building a positive future for Alton, for years to come."

Experience That Counts

"I am committed to bringing effective leadership to Alton’s City Clerk’s office. As City Clerk, I will ensure smooth organization and execution of bi-monthly committee and council meetings. These meetings are vital to our local government, and I am ready to support Alton’s citizens and their elected officials by making sure their voices are heard, and their concerns are addressed.

"Having built strong relationships with city leaders, employees, and residents over the years, I bring a unique combination of skills—competence, transparency, and a passion for service—to the table.

"I will work with dignity, integrity, and transparency to ensure that the Clerk’s office serves Alton’s citizens with the utmost respect and professionalism. During my tenure as Deputy Clerk, I have:

Created new Birth and Death Information Books, updating all birth and death forms to follow State of Illinois rules and regulations

Created an Easement Book to specify each easement location with parcel numbers/physical addresses

Scanned and input over 13 years of birth records and over 8 year of death records into our DOCS computer system

Started and continued to work on a list of every street in each Ward."

A Proud Altonian

"As a fifth-generation Alton resident, I have deep roots in the community. I grew up in the Christian Hill neighborhood, attended St. Peter & Paul grade school, Marquette Catholic High School, and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Services from Missouri Baptist University.

"My husband and I are raising our children in the same neighborhood where I grew up. We are active members of St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, and our children attend St. Mary’s grade school.

"I believe the best days for Alton are ahead and I want to be a part of that bright future by providing dedicated service in the Clerk’s office."

Stay Connected

"I invite the community to connect with my campaign! To do so, please visit www.wilsonforclerk.com or reach out via email at Lauren@wilsonforclerk.com. Also, please check out my Facebook page: Lauren Wilson for City Clerk.

Thank you for your time and support. Together, we can make Alton’s future brighter!"

