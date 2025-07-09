O'FALLON - Lauren Jackson, a woman who says she can't wait to make a difference in her students' lives, has accepted a position with the O’Fallon School District as a new Autism teacher at Estelle Kampmeyer Elementary.

Jackson also said she has "always wanted to be a teacher ever since I was a little girl, and it’s surreal to have that dream come true.” Jackson attributes her university studies, practicum experience, and student teaching to preparing her to work with students of all abilities.

She is very excited to join the O’Fallon School District 90 team.

“I have appreciated the warm welcome I have received since I accepted my position,” she said. “Everyone has been so kind and has made me more than excited to begin this new chapter in my life.”

Lauren loves to craft in her free time, spend time outdoors, and also spend time with her friends and family.

