CARROLLTON - The expectations are high for Carrollton's girls basketball squad this season and Lauren Flowers wasted no time showing some of what the Hawks will be made of in 2024-2025 in the opener. Flowers had a 19-point outburst against Gillespie on Monday night, Nov. 18, 2024. The Hawks won the game 47-38.

The game was close early with the Hawks leading 7-6 at the end of one quarter, then Gillespie jumped ahead 22-18 at the half. The Hawks exploded for 19 points to Gillespie's nine in the third quarter and outscored their rivals 10-7 in the final quarter for a 47-38 outcome.

Hayden McMurtie had seven points, Megan Camden six points and Harper Darr and Abby Flowers each added five points in the Gillespie matchup. Abby Flowers had five rebounds. Tessa Price and Chloe McAdams added three and two points respectively.

The Hawks play again at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in the Waverly Tournament against South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville.

