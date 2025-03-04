OKAWVILLE – Lauren Flowers and Harper Darr, the two key seniors on the Carrollton girls basketball team, made school history on Monday night, March 3, 2025, helping to lead the Hawks back to the IHSA Class 1A state finals in the super-sectional game at the Okawville High gym.

Flowers, who earlier this season surpassed her mother to become the Hawks’ all-time leading scorer, hit for 35 points, while Darr added 11, to help Carrollton win over Albion Edwards County 62-44 to advance to state for the first time since 2014. It’s a fitting reward for the two players.

Going into the game, Flowers averaged 24.3 points-per-game, while Darr averaged 6.7 points, and both have made incredible contributions to the Hawks during their now 29-5 season, with two games left to go, the semifinal Thursday morning against Cissna Park, and either the third-place game Friday morning, for the state final Saturday afternoon.

Carrollton coach Brian Madson, who took the Hawks to state in 2013-14, the last time Carrollton advanced to the finals, is justifiably proud of his top players.

“Lauren Flowers, her numbers speak volumes,” Madson said. “Lauren is a once-in-a-generation type player, and I’m glad I walked into her junior year, and to have her for two full seasons. Harper Darr’s a player who wants nothing more than this team to succeed. She came out in the first quarter, and hit some big shots for us, and played phenomenal defense. I couldn’t ask for much more from Harper tonight.”

Flowers hit for her 35 points and helped her team overcome a slow offensive start, taking control of the game herself, and helping Carrollton gradually build up their lead and pulling away from the Lions.

“That’s Lauren,” Madson said. “I’m never, never worried about her scoring points/ Every team in the state, if they look at the stats, because all the stats are online, they know the numbers Lauren is putting up. But Lauren’s got a drive and determination, just like come stop me if you can. I couldn’t be more proud of Lauren.”

