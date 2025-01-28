CARROLLTON — Lauren Flowers etched her name in the record books Saturday night, Jan. 25, 2025, becoming the all-time leading career scorer in Carrollton girls' basketball history during a game against Roxana.

The milestone came on the opening night of the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational, where Flowers surpassed a record set by her mother, Stosha (DeShasier) Coomer, in 1997.

Article continues after sponsor message

Entering the game, Flowers needed 29 points to tie Coomer's record of 1,863 career points. She accomplished this feat and more, finishing the game with 31 points. The pivotal moment came with 5:32 left in the fourth quarter when Flowers made a free throw to tie the record. However, she missed her second attempt, leaving the opportunity to break the record still in play.

With 2:25 remaining in the fourth quarter, Flowers was fouled again and made her first free throw, officially setting the new record.

The game was paused as her mother, Coomer, stepped onto the court from behind the scorer's table. The two shared a moment of celebration, embracing on the court as they marked a historic achievement in their family's basketball legacy.

More like this: