REGULAR SEASON

JERSEY 64, CIVIC MEMORIAL 63: Lauren Brown's last-second lay-in, which happened after taking a nice pass from Abby Manns underneath the basket, gave Jersey a dramatic win over CM on the Panthers' Senior Night at Havens Gym.

It was the Panthers' first win over the Eagles since 2011, their first at home since 2009, and ended CM's 33-game Mississippi Valley Conference winning streak.

Article continues after sponsor message

Clare Breden led the way for Jersey with 17 points, while Manns scored 15 points and both Boston Talley and Chloe White had eight points each.

Anna Hall led the Eagles with 32 points, with Tori Standefer adding eight points and Kourtland Tyus and Jenna Christeson both having seven.

The Panthers took a 17-12 lead after one quarter, and led at halftime 35-31. The Panthers also lead after three quarters 49-46, but the fourth quarter was a see-saw affair, with six lead changes in the quarter.

Jersey ends the regular season 23-6, while CM finished 26-5.

More like this: