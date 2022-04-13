ALTON - Laura Greenwood had her day in the sun on Friday at Lewis and Clark Elementary in Alton when she was honored with a permanent "Buddy Bench" for the school playground in her honor.

Laura retired last year after 34 years in the school district. Through donors and other contributors, the "Buddy Bench" was purchased. Laura said she wants the bench to be a place for students when they want to sit or a place where they can invite someone else to play or just talk.

Laura's daughter, Cathryn Greenwood Zerkel followed her mother's footsteps in education and is a teacher assistant for seventh graders in the Annex Building at Alton Middle School.

"It truly meant a lot to finally be able to honor my mom for her years of service to the Alton School District," Cathryn said. "My mom taught and had loyalty to not just the district but to Lewis and Clark Elementary. She spent her entire teaching career there.

"I mentioned how long she taught there and asked students questions about having a favorite sports team and being loyal to them because she was loyal to the school. I shared with the kids that she didn't want presents like a birthday party when she retired. My mom wanted something that kids in need of a friend could use."

Her daughter continued and said: "This bench is a legacy that kids will be able to put to good use. My mom was greatly touched by the staff and students who wore purple in honor of her. We even had a few friends of her's from her teaching career in attendance.

"I truly feel this bench will not only help the school but help our community. My mom is my inspiration. I love her dearly that is why I put such hard work and care into the choosing of the bench color to organize this event."

