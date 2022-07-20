

WOOD RIVER - Riverbend residents have another reason to get excited about the food scene in Illinois. The Good River Collective, a new Commissary Kitchen and base of operations for Food Trucks, based in the heart of Downtown Wood River will open later this year.

Opening on 11 W. Ferguson Avenue, The Good River Collective will be throwing open its doors to the community in the late Fall of 2022, serving food entrepreneurs, food trucks, caterers, and other food and beverage-based businesses.

Launching with the mission to deliver a space for food entrepreneurs to create, grow and establish their businesses in a certified kitchen space alongside fellow food professionals.

But what also distinguishes The Good River Collective from other kitchens is the project’s ownership. Working with fellow entrepreneurs, Tom and Vickie Maxwell, who own Liberty Blueberry Farm in Farmington, Missouri, and Fitness and Fun in Bethalto, Illinois, married duo Matt and Amy Herren have already built up a cult status through a string of other hospitality ventures within the area, including Chef and Baker Co, Goshen Coffee, Fond, 222 Bakery, Township Grocer, 1929 Pizza and Wine, and C&B Boiled Bagels.

Joining the revitalization of downtown Wood River, the group is breathing a new sense of life into what was the Old Glory Antique building at 11 W. Ferguson Avenue in Wood River.

Once complete, clients will be able to book the 3,500-square foot space by the hour, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The space will include a full kitchen with professional cooking equipment, hot and cold prep spaces, a large walk-in refrigerator, a full dish room, and dry and refrigerated storage for members. Food trucks will have garbage, grease collection, and grey water facilities as well.

“The plan is to provide a space where food entrepreneurs can work and create without the overhead of a brick and mortar location, as well as an environment where food professionals can collaborate and support each," says Amy Herren.

"We hope that The Good River Collective will not only become a bustling hub that brings the community together, but we are also aiming to build a community of food, beverage, and hospitality enthusiasts to thrive and grow.”

“We have seen the popularity of farmers' markets and food trucks grow in this area and saw a need to provide these small businesses with an equitable, safe, and supportive environment where they can create, process, grow and expand their businesses. We hope to be an incubator of ideas and food that go on to thrive and be integral to our food community.” - Matt Herren.

Hours of operation: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week booked online.

People can learn more by visiting www.thegoodrivercollective.com

